Strange Lands update for 26 October 2022

Strange Lands 0.8 Update

Build 9799980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Introducing camera smoothing, for a better gameplay experience.

  • Levels 1 through 4 have undergone a major rework

    • Pickup and throw mechanic brought forward to world 1
    • Glass blocks to smash!
    • New enemies that cannot be defeated without throwing blocks at them
    • Use of conveyor belts
    • More lava!
    • World 1 boss battle re-imagined to make it more fun

  • Some minor improvements to existing artwork/sounds

