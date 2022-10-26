-
Introducing camera smoothing, for a better gameplay experience.
-
Levels 1 through 4 have undergone a major rework
- Pickup and throw mechanic brought forward to world 1
- Glass blocks to smash!
- New enemies that cannot be defeated without throwing blocks at them
- Use of conveyor belts
- More lava!
- World 1 boss battle re-imagined to make it more fun
-
Some minor improvements to existing artwork/sounds
Strange Lands update for 26 October 2022
Strange Lands 0.8 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Strange Lands Content Depot 1360261
