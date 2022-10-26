- Added Screen Resolution controls
- (potentially) Fixed the bug that would lock players to the "press any key" screen
- Fixed being able to open Journal during intro sequence
- Fixed Journal tabs not staying up when using a mouse
- Fixed gameboy not reachable if you're tall / using a geyser
- Fixed some ui elements out of screen on 16x10 displays
- Added a Jack O Lantern you can turn
Paradise Marsh update for 26 October 2022
Last Bug fixes?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update