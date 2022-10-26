 Skip to content

Paradise Marsh update for 26 October 2022

Last Bug fixes?

Share · View all patches · Build 9799733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Screen Resolution controls
  • (potentially) Fixed the bug that would lock players to the "press any key" screen
  • Fixed being able to open Journal during intro sequence
  • Fixed Journal tabs not staying up when using a mouse
  • Fixed gameboy not reachable if you're tall / using a geyser
  • Fixed some ui elements out of screen on 16x10 displays
  • Added a Jack O Lantern you can turn

Changed files in this update

