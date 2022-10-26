 Skip to content

Desire Den update for 26 October 2022

Desire Den PC 1.33 Major Audio Update

Build 9799610

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Sound Effects To All Scenes

Added Spatial Audio To Voices, Music And Scene Effects

Added Expression In Desiree's Scene

Adjusted Music Volume

Changed Text For All Scene Triggers To Match The New "Press" Functionality

Fixed Desiree Scene Clipping In Player Hand

Fixed Desiree Scene Player Elbow Misalignment

Fixed Desiree Scene Player Head Misalignment

Fixed Inconsistent UI Font For Throw UI

Fixed Broken Exit Scene On Aleph Complete "Calibrate"

Fixed Material Reflections

Fixed Holopuck Mission Font

Removed Duplicate Meshes Causing Flickering

Removed Touch Orb In Desiree's Scene (Intended For Mobile Use)

