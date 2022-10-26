Desire Den PC 1.33 Major Audio Update

Added Sound Effects To All Scenes
Added Spatial Audio To Voices, Music And Scene Effects
Added Expression In Desiree's Scene
Adjusted Music Volume
Changed Text For All Scene Triggers To Match The New "Press" Functionality
Fixed Desiree Scene Clipping In Player Hand
Fixed Desiree Scene Player Elbow Misalignment
Fixed Desiree Scene Player Head Misalignment
Fixed Inconsistent UI Font For Throw UI
Fixed Broken Exit Scene On Aleph Complete "Calibrate"
Fixed Material Reflections
Fixed Holopuck Mission Font
Removed Duplicate Meshes Causing Flickering
Removed Touch Orb In Desiree's Scene (Intended For Mobile Use)
