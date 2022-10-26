 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 26 October 2022

Update 0.20.5 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Crash with some save files when jumping to another star system.
  • Bugfix: Crash in some circumstances if the player was using a mod that allowed doors to be placed in otherwise-illegal locations and then deactivating the mod.
  • Bugfix: Crash in PvP multiplayer if a player sends a team-only chat message and you are an observer.
  • Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if two ships are simultaneously told to follow each other at a specific position.
  • Bugfix: Crash if additional built-in formations are added using mods when hovering the mouse cursor over them.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash when backing out of the multiplayer screen.
  • Bugfix: It was impossible to hail certain stations with insufficient crew.
  • Added an error message on the title screen if for some reason Cosmoteer is unable to connect to the Steam client.

