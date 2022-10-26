- Bugfix: Crash with some save files when jumping to another star system.
- Bugfix: Crash in some circumstances if the player was using a mod that allowed doors to be placed in otherwise-illegal locations and then deactivating the mod.
- Bugfix: Crash in PvP multiplayer if a player sends a team-only chat message and you are an observer.
- Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if two ships are simultaneously told to follow each other at a specific position.
- Bugfix: Crash if additional built-in formations are added using mods when hovering the mouse cursor over them.
- Bugfix: Rare crash when backing out of the multiplayer screen.
- Bugfix: It was impossible to hail certain stations with insufficient crew.
- Added an error message on the title screen if for some reason Cosmoteer is unable to connect to the Steam client.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 26 October 2022
Update 0.20.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update