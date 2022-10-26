 Skip to content

Sandream update for 26 October 2022

Updated 1026

. Greater optimization of the game effect
. Improved character movements
. Added multilingual support
. Optimized running rendering effect
. Fixed the problem that moving objects sometimes cannot be highlighted

