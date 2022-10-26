. Greater optimization of the game effect
. Improved character movements
. Added multilingual support
. Optimized running rendering effect
. Fixed the problem that moving objects sometimes cannot be highlighted
Sandream update for 26 October 2022
Updated 1026
. Greater optimization of the game effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update