Update Notes October 25

Hello players
This update is a small bug fix update, change the log below
- Graphical error fixes
- Asset optimization
- Clarified how the saves worked
- Fixed some spelling errors, and changed some translation errors
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello players
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update