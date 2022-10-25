 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Of Disturbance update for 25 October 2022

Update Notes October 25

Share · View all patches · Build 9799231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players

This update is a small bug fix update, change the log below

  • Graphical error fixes
  • Asset optimization
  • Clarified how the saves worked
  • Fixed some spelling errors, and changed some translation errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1899181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link