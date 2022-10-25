 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 25 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10/25/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9799128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding a new Generation for added difficulty.
  • Fixed an issue preventing enemies from getting bonus mana from Generation bonuses.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the proper Generation from being included in the leaderboards.
  • Fixed a bug that caused cards to be displayed in the deck that weren't actually there.

