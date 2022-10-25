- Adding a new Generation for added difficulty.
- Fixed an issue preventing enemies from getting bonus mana from Generation bonuses.
- Fixed a bug preventing the proper Generation from being included in the leaderboards.
- Fixed a bug that caused cards to be displayed in the deck that weren't actually there.
Stolen Crown update for 25 October 2022
Patch Notes for 10/25/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update