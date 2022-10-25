 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 25 October 2022

Patch 1.0.16d - Track poison/chill turns remaining with a mouse over + bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9799063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.16d
10/25/2022

  • Added turns remaining numbers for Chill and Poison effects. Mousing over
    a character or selecting them will show numbers for how many turns these debuffs
    will last.
  • Poison word coloring changed to be less pink/bright.
  • Death Palm turn tracking will stay showing when Enemy is taking turn.
  • Death Palm turn tracking number color changed to have a tint of red.
  • New limit added to Bobby's Boon, Horazon's Seal, and Strange Magic level for killing summons:
    can now only boost skills 10 times from killing summons (regular enemies still have no limit).
  • Fixed tooltip for equipment with skill boosts to Martial Artist's Elemental Fist:
    now says E. Fist dmg +x instead of Ele P. dmg +x.
  • Fixed glitch where you could move+attack into disabled spaces/walls in a specific situation(example level 1 of Campaign 4's spider cavern).
  • Fixed issue where Not Enough AP message/AP cost to attack messages on mouse over were sometimes incorrect when rapidly swapping moused over target.
  • Added No Path mouse over messages/click messages when trying to target someone with a one range skill/attack that is surrounded on all sides.
  • Added a 'choose skill location' message when using the 'skills can move' menu option and you click any target rather than choosing a location to move to.

