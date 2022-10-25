Patch 1.0.16d - Track poison/chill turns remaining with a mouse over + bug fixes

Patch 1.0.16d
10/25/2022
- Added turns remaining numbers for Chill and Poison effects. Mousing over
a character or selecting them will show numbers for how many turns these debuffs
will last.
- Poison word coloring changed to be less pink/bright.
- Death Palm turn tracking will stay showing when Enemy is taking turn.
- Death Palm turn tracking number color changed to have a tint of red.
- New limit added to Bobby's Boon, Horazon's Seal, and Strange Magic level for killing summons:
can now only boost skills 10 times from killing summons (regular enemies still have no limit).
- Fixed tooltip for equipment with skill boosts to Martial Artist's Elemental Fist:
now says E. Fist dmg +x instead of Ele P. dmg +x.
- Fixed glitch where you could move+attack into disabled spaces/walls in a specific situation(example level 1 of Campaign 4's spider cavern).
- Fixed issue where Not Enough AP message/AP cost to attack messages on mouse over were sometimes incorrect when rapidly swapping moused over target.
- Added No Path mouse over messages/click messages when trying to target someone with a one range skill/attack that is surrounded on all sides.
- Added a 'choose skill location' message when using the 'skills can move' menu option and you click any target rather than choosing a location to move to.
