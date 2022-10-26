 Skip to content

Hello Puppets: Midnight Show update for 26 October 2022

10/26/22 Update, Patch v. 1.0.2

  • Added additional item spawn locations to every level to spread out spawning more evenly
  • Updated audio mixers to work on every audio source allowing better sound adjustment to cutscenes, etc.
  • Updated felt puppet head locations
  • Achievement fixes + checks to catch achievements that may have already been completed but weren't being counted previously
  • Finale fixes
  • Fixed bug where active items would not get cleaned up if you swapped them in level
  • Fixed bug where level was marked as complete if the Exit Puzzle is completed, even if you died before you could exit the level

