Patch 0.5581

Improvements
-
Now, we have full control of movement when attacking with a sword.
-
The player can now walk while aiming with a spear. So, we are able to dodge coming enemy attacks while aiming.
Bug Fixes
- If the player got too close to an enemy ship while swimming, the enemy ship would shoot itself.
- There were no colliders in the soldiers' green tent on Sunken Reef island.
- There was a UI issue within the gamepad settings panel.
- From now on players can not sell or drop quest items.
Changed files in this update