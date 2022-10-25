 Skip to content

Captain Bones update for 25 October 2022

Patch 0.5581

Patch 0.5581

Improvements

  • Now, we have full control of movement when attacking with a sword.

  • The player can now walk while aiming with a spear. So, we are able to dodge coming enemy attacks while aiming.

Bug Fixes

  • If the player got too close to an enemy ship while swimming, the enemy ship would shoot itself.
  • There were no colliders in the soldiers' green tent on Sunken Reef island.
  • There was a UI issue within the gamepad settings panel.
  • From now on players can not sell or drop quest items.

