DDraceNetwork update for 25 October 2022

DDNet 16.5 released

Build 9798880

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DDNet 16.5 has been released with the following changes:

  • [Client] Add favorite skins [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Support multiple values to search/exclude in serverbrowser (using ;)
  • [Client] Improved crash reports with more information [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Tweak running visuals [Voxel]
  • [Client] Only announce servers using Steam/Discord integration which are registered
  • [Client] Add help text at bottom left ingame when menu is open
  • [Client] Fix config_directory.bat (whitespaces in the path) [BannZay]
  • [Client] Refresh serverbrowser when disconnecting / abort [luk51]
  • [Client] Laser menu tweaks; Changed some default colors [Voxel]
  • [Client] Fix unknown command handler for filenames containing spaces [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix UI elements behind color picker background being selectable [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Remove cl_http_map_download
  • [Client] Fix client crash when server does not send gameinfo [Robyt3]
  • [Client&Server] Fix receiving IPv6 packets after IPv4 ones on Linux [heinrich5991]
  • [Client&Server] Handle non-default Windows directory in os_version_str, print the operating system version on client/server launch [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Fix map file argument not opening editor with absolute paths [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Enable antispoof for vanilla by default [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Remove support for legacy 64 player info protocol [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Only start registering once the server is fully started [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Update move_sqlite.py to use sqlite3mysql
  • [Server] Respect reserved slots in old serverinfo
  • [Tooling] Code coverage reports on Github
  • [Tooling] Make submodules shallow by default [Ryozuki]

