- Support a great cause and compete for a prize by playing in the JDRF Tournament
- Get your free WGT player-designed Turkey Hand shirt just in time for turkey season
- ’Tis the season… of the Pumpkin Spice Showdown
- The first Gameday Drive jerseys have arrived
- The DP World Tour: Global Finals is just around the corner
- WGT website surveys are changing platforms
- As always, bug fixes and improvements
WGT Golf update for 26 October 2022
1.83.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update