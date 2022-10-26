 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WGT Golf update for 26 October 2022

1.83.0 Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9798815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Support a great cause and compete for a prize by playing in the JDRF Tournament
  • Get your free WGT player-designed Turkey Hand shirt just in time for turkey season
  • ’Tis the season… of the Pumpkin Spice Showdown
  • The first Gameday Drive jerseys have arrived
  • The DP World Tour: Global Finals is just around the corner
  • WGT website surveys are changing platforms
  • As always, bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link