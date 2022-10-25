Hotfix 0.6.3.2i

Improvements
- Increased overall font sizes to make fonts better readable on the steam deck
- Increased dialog box sizes
Bufixes
- Fixed a recursion for wrong dialog box assets being assigned from latest patch
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update