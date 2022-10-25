 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 25 October 2022

Hotfix 0.6.3.2i

Build 9798709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Increased overall font sizes to make fonts better readable on the steam deck
  • Increased dialog box sizes
Bufixes
  • Fixed a recursion for wrong dialog box assets being assigned from latest patch

