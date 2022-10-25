 Skip to content

Survive The Troll update for 25 October 2022

Stable Version Updates will be less often

Share · View all patches · Build 9798692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally got to a stable version, balancing seems just fine now.

Hope you like it,
Good luck have fun !
DBAT.

