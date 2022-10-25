 Skip to content

青鳥樂園 Blue Bird Land EP.1 上篇 update for 25 October 2022

Blue Bird Land EP.1 has turned into official version from EA!

Come and see how the voice actors and actresses gave the characters lives amazingly!

There’s a discount during Steam’s Scream Fest. Enjoy this Halloween in Blue Bird Land!

