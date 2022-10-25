-
Fixed certain effects having their damage overrode by Mage Spellpower
-
Fixed situations that caused passive when hit effect to not fully recharge
-
Fixed slowdown that occurred when a special fish enemy spawned
-
Changed a few text boxes to allow for larger named items without distortion (Not all... yet)
Further Still: Survivors update for 25 October 2022
Bug Fixes 0.5.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update