Further Still: Survivors update for 25 October 2022

Bug Fixes 0.5.2.1

  • Fixed certain effects having their damage overrode by Mage Spellpower

  • Fixed situations that caused passive when hit effect to not fully recharge

  • Fixed slowdown that occurred when a special fish enemy spawned

  • Changed a few text boxes to allow for larger named items without distortion (Not all... yet)

