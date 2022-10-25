V2.71 Patch Notes
- After four years of development, several whiteboards of complex algorithms, and over 15 lines of bleeding edge programming, I have accomplished a technical achievement that went far beyond the expectations of gaming in 2022. Today, I bring you… character name changing! Please remember me when voting opens for the Game Developer Awards.
- Several upgrades have been added for gouging noobs in the Auction House
- Updated tweening engine to fix a late-game auto-transfer bug
- Auto-transfer now accounts for RP transfer delay purchases
