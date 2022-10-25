GroundFall - Patch 0.9.5d

New Additions:
- Added Functionality: Quality Settings menu to change basic quality settings
- Added Functionality: Gamepad cursor for mission radio UI
- Added Functionality: Controls UI -- Mouse Look sensitivity
- Added Mission: to explore the lookout tower and stay the night
- Added Mission: Search & Rescue to find and mark downed airplane
- Added Gatherables: snow covered trees can now be chopped down
- Added Pickup Item: Radio Locator Beacon to mark locations for easy return and used in search and rescue missions, etc.
- Added Pickup Item: firewood logs that burn longer than sticks
- Added Pickup Item: caffeinated soda can to increase player's energy
- Added Feature: Sound modifier zones to reduce ambient sound inside buildings
Changes to:
- Menu UI: small improvements to game menus
- HUD UI: changed scaling for different monitor resolutions
- Increased: Radius of player's interaction pointer for easier interaction
- Decreased: Player camera field of view to reduce 'fish eye' effect some.
- Decreased: Airplane trim rate to prevent abrupt changes to pitch
- Increased: Player Walk and Run speeds
- Decreased: Player stamina depletion rate when running, etc.
Changed files in this update