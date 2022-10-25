 Skip to content

GroundFall update for 25 October 2022

GroundFall - Patch 0.9.5d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions:

  • Added Functionality: Quality Settings menu to change basic quality settings
  • Added Functionality: Gamepad cursor for mission radio UI
  • Added Functionality: Controls UI -- Mouse Look sensitivity
  • Added Mission: to explore the lookout tower and stay the night
  • Added Mission: Search & Rescue to find and mark downed airplane
  • Added Gatherables: snow covered trees can now be chopped down
  • Added Pickup Item: Radio Locator Beacon to mark locations for easy return and used in search and rescue missions, etc.
  • Added Pickup Item: firewood logs that burn longer than sticks
  • Added Pickup Item: caffeinated soda can to increase player's energy
  • Added Feature: Sound modifier zones to reduce ambient sound inside buildings

Changes to:

  • Menu UI: small improvements to game menus
  • HUD UI: changed scaling for different monitor resolutions
  • Increased: Radius of player's interaction pointer for easier interaction
  • Decreased: Player camera field of view to reduce 'fish eye' effect some.
  • Decreased: Airplane trim rate to prevent abrupt changes to pitch
  • Increased: Player Walk and Run speeds
  • Decreased: Player stamina depletion rate when running, etc.

