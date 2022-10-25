RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.016

Improvements
- Character select screen - now shows an image representing each difficulty level you select.
- Character select screen - a clearer warning is displayed to explain the restrictions of Casual difficulty level.
- Character select screen - tweaked the background and panels so the UI looks better.
Balance
- Tweaked the started stats of the Scout class so that we don't have 3 different classes starting with Psi Lv1.
- Slightly increased the rate at which your score multiplier drops while you are not getting any kills.
Achievement Changes and Fixes
- Renamed "Doomed" mode to "Survival" mode in Achievement descriptions.
- Reduced the Brutal Survivor Achievement requirement from 16 waves to 8 waves.
- The Survivor, Ultimate Survivor and Brutal Survivor Achievements can now also be unlocked in Final Stand mode.
- Fixed the Survivor, Ultimate Survivor and Brutal Survivor Achievements so they cannot be unlocked in Escape mode.
Changed files in this update