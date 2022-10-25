 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Shift update for 25 October 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.016

Share · View all patches · Build 9797899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Character select screen - now shows an image representing each difficulty level you select.
  • Character select screen - a clearer warning is displayed to explain the restrictions of Casual difficulty level.
  • Character select screen - tweaked the background and panels so the UI looks better.

Balance

  • Tweaked the started stats of the Scout class so that we don't have 3 different classes starting with Psi Lv1.
  • Slightly increased the rate at which your score multiplier drops while you are not getting any kills.

Achievement Changes and Fixes

  • Renamed "Doomed" mode to "Survival" mode in Achievement descriptions.
  • Reduced the Brutal Survivor Achievement requirement from 16 waves to 8 waves.
  • The Survivor, Ultimate Survivor and Brutal Survivor Achievements can now also be unlocked in Final Stand mode.
  • Fixed the Survivor, Ultimate Survivor and Brutal Survivor Achievements so they cannot be unlocked in Escape mode.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link