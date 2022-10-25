 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 25 October 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9797799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added additional graffiti styles.

  • Added new computer feature, music player.
  • Added new computer feature, local time.
  • Added new computer feature, app panels can now be moved around the desktop.

