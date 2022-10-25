 Skip to content

#monstercakes update for 25 October 2022

Halloween 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9797764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howl you doin'? Spooky or not here we come, you can't hide. Gonna find you and hunt it slowly! Halloween almost there and we're back with two new sticker collections. Collect all halloween-themed stickers until November 12th and don't be scary!
PS. But don't be a jerk-o-lantern pls...

monstercakes Windows Depot 614911
monstercakes Linux Depot 614912
