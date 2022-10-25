Howl you doin'? Spooky or not here we come, you can't hide. Gonna find you and hunt it slowly! Halloween almost there and we're back with two new sticker collections. Collect all halloween-themed stickers until November 12th and
don't be scary!
PS. But don't be a jerk-o-lantern pls...
#monstercakes update for 25 October 2022
Halloween 2022
