Priest Simulator update for 29 October 2022

Tupatch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time we managed to:

  • fix the plastic counter updating,
  • lower the stage at Bebok,
  • add new shotgun and knife icons,
  • add more Christians and grandfathers in the game world,
  • fix the bug when the 'press new key' was left on the screen and forced the game to be reset,
  • correct the damaged piano model,
  • eliminate the problem of the disappearing cap,
  • improve subtitles in cutscenes,
  • increase the amount of money received for confession,
  • solve the problem with the English VO in the scene with Diabolina,
  • eliminate some stuck spots,
  • correct the error that allows you to buy gasoline even if we did not have enough PLN,
  • change the length of the Pitcher's text after winning in Keno,
  • correct the error with charging for wine in the casino,
  • improve gasoline combustion,
  • reduce the bonus to money for the Entrepreneurship attribute by 50%,
  • eliminate problems with some textures,
  • block the possibility of going outside the map,
  • improve lighting,
  • improve Melissa's tattoo,
  • correct errors in VO and subtitles during conversations with Spoiler,
  • eliminate problems with telekinesis,
  • get rid of white meshes,
  • improve the texture of the keyboard,
  • move the jacuzzi,
  • improve the passability of the ankle around the church,
  • improve tree collisions,
  • make corrections to the map,
  • improve the maximum number of markers on the map,
  • add colors for the status of icons on the map,
  • correct the error that caused the speaker to block the screen,
  • correct the error with displaying the amount of plastic,
  • modify the area marker icon so that it does not confuse with the target icon,
  • throw the ammunition into the forks on the stands,
  • fix the fact that attacking the machine by NPC takes Orlok PLNy,
  • enter the player's location on the map,
  • add a tutorial on refueling in a car,
  • improve Melissa's location on the map,
  • improve the logic of saving,
  • improve the marking of locations on the compass,
  • add signs with the recommended level in front of houses with exorcisms,
  • add closing the map with escape,
  • fix the bug with disappearing widgets,
  • add phone booth locations on the map,
  • eliminate geometric errors in possessed houses,
  • correct cliff collisions,
  • eliminate numerous sound bugs,
  • clarify the requirements for achieving Diabolical Conquest,
  • eliminate the error that when we have something caught using telekinesis, we cannot launch the menu,
  • improve VO in some cutscenes,
  • fix that the barn door can be closed during combat.

