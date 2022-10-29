This time we managed to:
- fix the plastic counter updating,
- lower the stage at Bebok,
- add new shotgun and knife icons,
- add more Christians and grandfathers in the game world,
- fix the bug when the 'press new key' was left on the screen and forced the game to be reset,
- correct the damaged piano model,
- eliminate the problem of the disappearing cap,
- improve subtitles in cutscenes,
- increase the amount of money received for confession,
- solve the problem with the English VO in the scene with Diabolina,
- eliminate some stuck spots,
- correct the error that allows you to buy gasoline even if we did not have enough PLN,
- change the length of the Pitcher's text after winning in Keno,
- correct the error with charging for wine in the casino,
- improve gasoline combustion,
- reduce the bonus to money for the Entrepreneurship attribute by 50%,
- eliminate problems with some textures,
- block the possibility of going outside the map,
- improve lighting,
- improve Melissa's tattoo,
- correct errors in VO and subtitles during conversations with Spoiler,
- eliminate problems with telekinesis,
- get rid of white meshes,
- improve the texture of the keyboard,
- move the jacuzzi,
- improve the passability of the ankle around the church,
- improve tree collisions,
- make corrections to the map,
- improve the maximum number of markers on the map,
- add colors for the status of icons on the map,
- correct the error that caused the speaker to block the screen,
- correct the error with displaying the amount of plastic,
- modify the area marker icon so that it does not confuse with the target icon,
- throw the ammunition into the forks on the stands,
- fix the fact that attacking the machine by NPC takes Orlok PLNy,
- enter the player's location on the map,
- add a tutorial on refueling in a car,
- improve Melissa's location on the map,
- improve the logic of saving,
- improve the marking of locations on the compass,
- add signs with the recommended level in front of houses with exorcisms,
- add closing the map with escape,
- fix the bug with disappearing widgets,
- add phone booth locations on the map,
- eliminate geometric errors in possessed houses,
- correct cliff collisions,
- eliminate numerous sound bugs,
- clarify the requirements for achieving Diabolical Conquest,
- eliminate the error that when we have something caught using telekinesis, we cannot launch the menu,
- improve VO in some cutscenes,
- fix that the barn door can be closed during combat.
