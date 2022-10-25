- Updated to latest changes from Unreal Engine 5.1
- Fixed interaction prompts sometimes does not show the key icon
- Fixed medium & low shadow quality levels causes major downgrade on lighting
- Minor translation updates
Death Relives Demo update for 25 October 2022
Death Relives Demo Update - v0.10.0.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
