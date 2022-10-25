 Skip to content

Death Relives Demo update for 25 October 2022

Death Relives Demo Update - v0.10.0.0

Build 9797508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated to latest changes from Unreal Engine 5.1
  • Fixed interaction prompts sometimes does not show the key icon
  • Fixed medium & low shadow quality levels causes major downgrade on lighting
  • Minor translation updates

