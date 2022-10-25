Added extra story content & Steam Achievements!
Added Pedro Land 2.
Added Pedro Land 3.
Added Wicked Tower.
Soundtrack was changed to resemble old NES chiptune.
Pedro Land DX update for 25 October 2022
Final Fiesta Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
