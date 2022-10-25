 Skip to content

Pedro Land DX update for 25 October 2022

Final Fiesta Update!

Build 9797334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added extra story content & Steam Achievements!
Added Pedro Land 2.
Added Pedro Land 3.
Added Wicked Tower.
Soundtrack was changed to resemble old NES chiptune.

