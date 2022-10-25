- Fixed missing Granola bar in Director Mode ship shop
- Fixed using Stone Disc or Ancient Machine on another location caused that location to be not visitable
- Fixed T-Rex not having the "Final Bite" attack at lower levels
- Fixed Workshop Treasure Maps not giving any treasure sometimes
- Fixed bad sorting when brawling Tanukis
- Fixed some missing variables in a tavern night event
- Fixed Quack Doctor never being offered as a recruit in the first year
Curious Expedition 2 update for 25 October 2022
3.2.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
CE2 win64 Depot 1040231
- Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC1 Depot 1690330
- Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC2 Depot 1751920
- Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC3 Depot 1751921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update