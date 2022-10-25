 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 25 October 2022

3.2.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9797249

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing Granola bar in Director Mode ship shop
  • Fixed using Stone Disc or Ancient Machine on another location caused that location to be not visitable
  • Fixed T-Rex not having the "Final Bite" attack at lower levels
  • Fixed Workshop Treasure Maps not giving any treasure sometimes
  • Fixed bad sorting when brawling Tanukis
  • Fixed some missing variables in a tavern night event
  • Fixed Quack Doctor never being offered as a recruit in the first year

Changed files in this update

CE2 win64 Depot 1040231
CE2 win64 DLC1 Depot 1690330
CE2 win64 DLC2 Depot 1751920
CE2 win64 DLC3 Depot 1751921
