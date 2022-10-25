 Skip to content

TOKKI update for 25 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9797243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Updates:

  • UI Update (Main Menu and HUD updates)
  • New Game Check for previous save-games and level data
  • Level Time previews. You can now see your level times by accessing the Main Menu -> Level Times

Have fun!
TOKKI game dev.

