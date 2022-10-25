 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 25 October 2022

v1.0.07 update

Build 9797199

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) Medal counters were not reset if a Rival fight was activated, causing the final game Results screen to display incorrect information.
  • (Bug) Medal counters were not reset properly if Restart Run was used, causing the final game Results screen to display incorrect information.
  • (Bug) Airstrike strafe bullets were not using the enemy bullet color defined in the game options.
  • (Bug) Landmine, ammo gain, desert boss door open, many final boss sounds and Topoff sound fx were not affected by the sfx volume.
  • (Bug) Ending bgm was not affected by the bgm volume.
  • Added 14 new achievements.
  • Added preliminary Steam cloud saving.

