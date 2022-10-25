- (Bug) Medal counters were not reset if a Rival fight was activated, causing the final game Results screen to display incorrect information.
- (Bug) Medal counters were not reset properly if Restart Run was used, causing the final game Results screen to display incorrect information.
- (Bug) Airstrike strafe bullets were not using the enemy bullet color defined in the game options.
- (Bug) Landmine, ammo gain, desert boss door open, many final boss sounds and Topoff sound fx were not affected by the sfx volume.
- (Bug) Ending bgm was not affected by the bgm volume.
- Added 14 new achievements.
- Added preliminary Steam cloud saving.
Dead End City update for 25 October 2022
v1.0.07 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
