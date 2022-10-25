 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Van Game update for 25 October 2022

Path Notes 10/25/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9797133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug with achievements not unlocking

-Fixed bug where screen wouldn't clear for game over cutscene

-Minor bug fixes

Thank you everyone who's played so far!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2081861
  • Loading history…
Depot 2081862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link