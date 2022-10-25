Build 1.06 [ Halloween Update ]

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Character model remaining visible when client leaves ladder
- Fixed Fire from Lucas Ave setting off a roof fire on Hill BLVD
- Fixed Quints exit point being too low, resulting in falling under ground
- Fixed ground decals showing on vehicles
- Fixed issues with putting out single fire objects I.E Trashcan at motel
Station 2
- Added missing tree back in front dirt plot
Emergency Changes
- Added 50/50 chance that room will have fire blowing out windows when activated
- Increased victim spawn chance
Squad
- Rear intake / supply line now works as expected
Brush Engine
- Rear intake / supply line now works as expected
Host menu
- removed changing call limit on servers
- There is the ability to turn off random calls, so max calls is unnecessary
- remove Fire spread rate ( Old code that does not currently do anything)
Emergencies
- Fire alarms now have 10 percent chance to being a real fire
- Added 10 second timer to check if emergency is pending. If pending it will code it out as a false alarm, and put it under control
Weather
- weather sound effects are now controlled by effects audio slider
Officer Seat
- Has complete access to map
- Has complete access to Sirens, horn, and Q
Canton County
- Added a few Halloween decorations around the map
- Some map optimizations / Lighting Optimizations
Traffic
- Major traffic optimizations
Changed files in this update