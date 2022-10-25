 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 25 October 2022

Build 1.06 [ Halloween Update ]

Build 9796920

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Character model remaining visible when client leaves ladder
  • Fixed Fire from Lucas Ave setting off a roof fire on Hill BLVD
  • Fixed Quints exit point being too low, resulting in falling under ground
  • Fixed ground decals showing on vehicles
  • Fixed issues with putting out single fire objects I.E Trashcan at motel

Station 2

  • Added missing tree back in front dirt plot

Emergency Changes

  • Added 50/50 chance that room will have fire blowing out windows when activated
  • Increased victim spawn chance

Squad

  • Rear intake / supply line now works as expected

Brush Engine

  • Rear intake / supply line now works as expected

Host menu

  • removed changing call limit on servers
  • There is the ability to turn off random calls, so max calls is unnecessary
  • remove Fire spread rate ( Old code that does not currently do anything)

Emergencies

  • Fire alarms now have 10 percent chance to being a real fire
  • Added 10 second timer to check if emergency is pending. If pending it will code it out as a false alarm, and put it under control

Weather

  • weather sound effects are now controlled by effects audio slider

Officer Seat

  • Has complete access to map
  • Has complete access to Sirens, horn, and Q

Canton County

  • Added a few Halloween decorations around the map
  • Some map optimizations / Lighting Optimizations

Traffic

  • Major traffic optimizations

Changed files in this update

