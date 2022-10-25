Deigo, the Mystic Update - Out Now!

Hello spirits,
We've just released our latest update, including a new guide and... gamepad support! 🎉
Many of you have been waiting for this feature, and we hope you will enjoy it!
As always, you can share your feedback with us on Discord - https://discord.gg/edTWrG4BTj
↓ Complete patch notes ↓
Features:
- Added a new Guide centered around movement - Deigo
- Gamepad controls are now supported
- Added the Glossary with all keywords listed and additional tutorials
Changes:
- Reworked the Bane fight in Amber Falls to be much more dynamic and consistent
- Slightly reworked Wurm boss to increase its dynamics - especially the way it colapses the ceiling
- All enemy unit cards used by enemy heroes are now spells
- Enemies no longer have a Lumi pool (none of them actually used it for a while) and can simply use all cards they have in their hand
- Added new keyword to replace "also attacks allies and enemies in its frontal arc"
- Reworked Reckless Rioter wisp to include the new Swing keyword
- Reduced the length of tutorial texts wherever possible to decrease the amount of reading a new player has to do
- Legend has been removed from the world map and tooltips appear on hovering over map nodes instead
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented Linux and Steam Deck saves from being synchronized via Steam Cloud. For players with existing saves on different devices the save with higher level will be chosen
- Fixed many minor bugs of all kinds
Have fun, spirits!
