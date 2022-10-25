Deigo, the Mystic Update - Out Now!

Hello spirits,

We've just released our latest update, including a new guide and... gamepad support! 🎉

Many of you have been waiting for this feature, and we hope you will enjoy it!

As always, you can share your feedback with us on Discord - https://discord.gg/edTWrG4BTj

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Features:

Added a new Guide centered around movement - Deigo

Gamepad controls are now supported

Added the Glossary with all keywords listed and additional tutorials

Changes:

Reworked the Bane fight in Amber Falls to be much more dynamic and consistent

Slightly reworked Wurm boss to increase its dynamics - especially the way it colapses the ceiling

All enemy unit cards used by enemy heroes are now spells

Enemies no longer have a Lumi pool (none of them actually used it for a while) and can simply use all cards they have in their hand

Added new keyword to replace "also attacks allies and enemies in its frontal arc"

Reworked Reckless Rioter wisp to include the new Swing keyword

Reduced the length of tutorial texts wherever possible to decrease the amount of reading a new player has to do

Legend has been removed from the world map and tooltips appear on hovering over map nodes instead

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented Linux and Steam Deck saves from being synchronized via Steam Cloud. For players with existing saves on different devices the save with higher level will be chosen

Fixed many minor bugs of all kinds

Have fun, spirits!