 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 25 October 2022

Game Content Optimization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9796878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The "time-slowing" buff mechanism has been reworked. Now players themselves will not be affected by the time-slowing, and a special screen effect has been added.
  • Increased the HP of Fuxi boss in hard mode, and modified the display of her health bar.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link