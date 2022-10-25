- The "time-slowing" buff mechanism has been reworked. Now players themselves will not be affected by the time-slowing, and a special screen effect has been added.
- Increased the HP of Fuxi boss in hard mode, and modified the display of her health bar.
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 25 October 2022
Game Content Optimization Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update