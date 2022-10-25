Spheriums Version 0.90i is out!

New Enhancements
- Introduce a circle damage indicator to know where the enemies are attacking.
- Adjust the player's acceleration to be much faster to make combat easier when strafing.
- Move the first encountering energium resources in the user's main path as it was often missed.
- Add a road to the game's first part for more straightforward navigation. Roads will be added everywhere in the future with better visuals.
- Enhance the Bosboon creature to show where the player's weapon is hitting it.
- Make the Poppox enemy easier to see and introduce new attack and being attack animation.
- Replace the old "shield draining Drainer" with new animated Drainers to understand better what is happening.
- The New Stinger animation is in for world 3 (Mazir). However, AI and new materials still need to be done.
Known Issues
- Some enemies may disappear randomly.
- Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation
- English voice-over plays even if French is selected.
- Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
- The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.
- Materials on the TRX IV are to be redone.
- The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
- Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.
Upcoming Update Features
- Complete Korala.
- Update the other available worlds.
- Smarter AI & more creature animations.
- Improve the map by showing all resources.
- Improved layout and design coherency for the user interface.
- Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)
- Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)
- Full options to adjust graphical settings.
- Much more.
Changed files in this update