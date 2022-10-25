 Skip to content

Spheriums update for 25 October 2022

Spheriums Version 0.90i is out!

Spheriums Version 0.90i · Build 9796846

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Enhancements

  • Introduce a circle damage indicator to know where the enemies are attacking.
  • Adjust the player's acceleration to be much faster to make combat easier when strafing.
  • Move the first encountering energium resources in the user's main path as it was often missed.
  • Add a road to the game's first part for more straightforward navigation. Roads will be added everywhere in the future with better visuals.
  • Enhance the Bosboon creature to show where the player's weapon is hitting it.
  • Make the Poppox enemy easier to see and introduce new attack and being attack animation.
  • Replace the old "shield draining Drainer" with new animated Drainers to understand better what is happening.
  • The New Stinger animation is in for world 3 (Mazir). However, AI and new materials still need to be done.

Known Issues

  • Some enemies may disappear randomly.
  • Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation
  • English voice-over plays even if French is selected.
  • Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
  • The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.
  • Materials on the TRX IV are to be redone.
  • The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
  • Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.

Upcoming Update Features

  • Complete Korala.
  • Update the other available worlds.
  • Smarter AI & more creature animations.
  • Improve the map by showing all resources.
  • Improved layout and design coherency for the user interface.
  • Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)
  • Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)
  • Full options to adjust graphical settings.
  • Much more.

