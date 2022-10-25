- We have fixed a bug that kept the NPC chat sound playing indefinitely.
- We have fixed a bug in the dirt level of the tables.
- We have fixed a bug that stopped the music when a second player joined the game.
- We have fixed a bug that placed order bubbles incorrectly over customers.
- We have added Ukrainian language.
- We have fixed several bugs in the Thai language font.
Travellers Rest update for 25 October 2022
v0.5.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
