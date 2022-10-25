 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 25 October 2022

v0.5.3.3

Build 9796703

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that kept the NPC chat sound playing indefinitely.
  • We have fixed a bug in the dirt level of the tables.
  • We have fixed a bug that stopped the music when a second player joined the game.
  • We have fixed a bug that placed order bubbles incorrectly over customers.
  • We have added Ukrainian language.
  • We have fixed several bugs in the Thai language font.

