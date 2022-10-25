Love, Sam Rewrite Update is LIVE!

A Word From the Dev.

It has been 3 years since Love, Sam launched as my small passion project. Before taking a bigger step as a game developer, I have decided to give my first born a better care that it deserves.

The Rewrite update is more of a 'remake' than an update. It is a complete renewal aimed at making Love, Sam feel like a polished game with a more fluid gameplay and intense reading experience.

Update Details

Gameplay Overhaul

The overall gameplay has been upgraded with new and improved puzzles and scares, giving new players better immersion and chills, even to those who played the original version.

Enhanced Visuals

Your room feels more authentic, the diary looks better, and the things that scare you looks much scarier.

Text Revise

Some reading materials have been revised and edited to sync with the gameplay changes while making the reading experience more interesting.

Text Translation (Coming Soon)

I am planning to translate all in-game texts to multiple languages (currently, only English is available). Due to my lack of knowledge, the original version was not suitable for easy localization, but the Rewrite version makes it much easier to incorporate translated texts. However, the texts still need to be translated so please be patient in the mean time.

How To Play The Legacy Version

Those who want to play the original version of Love, Sam can always go to the Beta tab and choose 'legacyversion'. To access Beta tab, right click 'Love, Sam' from your Library and select 'Properties'.