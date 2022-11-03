Meet the new Photo Editor 23!

Level up with the new Movavi Photo Editor! Reignite the photos you took this summer to make a bonfire of awesome!
Highlights
- Presets
Now you can take advantage of presets – and add your own preset to make it easier to adjust the colors.
- AI photo colorization
Use the built-in AI to get your pictures in roaring color!
- AI object removal
Erase things you don’t want in your shots with AI-powered precision. Let those random objects vanish into thin air. Don’t settle for less than perfect!
- AI retoucher
Get rid of skin blemishes you find uncool in your selfies. Lose the acne, wrinkles, and everything in between with the new discreet AI retoucher!
- New name, same great quality
We've changed the main color from pink to yellow, name, and icon.