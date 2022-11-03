 Skip to content

Movavi Photo Editor 23 update for 3 November 2022

Meet the new Photo Editor 23!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level up with the new Movavi Photo Editor! Reignite the photos you took this summer to make a bonfire of awesome!

Highlights
  • Presets
    Now you can take advantage of presets – and add your own preset to make it easier to adjust the colors.
  • AI photo colorization
    Use the built-in AI to get your pictures in roaring color!
  • AI object removal
    Erase things you don’t want in your shots with AI-powered precision. Let those random objects vanish into thin air. Don’t settle for less than perfect!
  • AI retoucher
    Get rid of skin blemishes you find uncool in your selfies. Lose the acne, wrinkles, and everything in between with the new discreet AI retoucher!
  • New name, same great quality
    We've changed the main color from pink to yellow, name, and icon.

