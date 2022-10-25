 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FURTIVE Playtest update for 25 October 2022

Update 26 October

Share · View all patches · Build 9796399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New weapons have been added

  • Hunting Rifle
  • Galil
  • Rocket Launcher

New Item

  • Apple (drops from trees)

AI spawning has been reworked to improve spawn rates, and soldier patrol sizes have been re-introduced so that the longer you play, the bigger the patrols get in size and variation in enemies. You may start to encounter the Captains and Juggernauts. AI characters will also drop their weapons upon death allowing you to pick them up.

New customisation system can be found in the menu where you can select skins for your characters and weapons. Only a limited amount of options are available for this build.

Some changes have been made to boost performance a little more, but this is still an ongoing effort. Although the FPS count has been raised higher, there seems to be unusual crashes that happen when clicking the back to menu button or closing the game.

Thanks testers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1804551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link