Update 26 October

New weapons have been added

Hunting Rifle

Galil

Rocket Launcher

New Item

Apple (drops from trees)

AI spawning has been reworked to improve spawn rates, and soldier patrol sizes have been re-introduced so that the longer you play, the bigger the patrols get in size and variation in enemies. You may start to encounter the Captains and Juggernauts. AI characters will also drop their weapons upon death allowing you to pick them up.

New customisation system can be found in the menu where you can select skins for your characters and weapons. Only a limited amount of options are available for this build.

Some changes have been made to boost performance a little more, but this is still an ongoing effort. Although the FPS count has been raised higher, there seems to be unusual crashes that happen when clicking the back to menu button or closing the game.

Thanks testers!