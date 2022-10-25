【版本更新】V1.44

[修正]修正選擇語言時沒有正確切換語言的問題
[修正]修正特定狀況下刪除存檔後造成以新遊戲遊玩時解救精靈帳棚消失問題
Version Patch 1.44
[Fix] Fix a bug that language not being set to the selected language
[Fix] Fix a bug that delete player's save make the New Game not showing the camp for saving elf
