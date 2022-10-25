Patch Notes v0.1.218

General
- Adjusted "Load Game" menu to support multiple save slots
- Starting a New Game will automatically select the next available slot
- Added 'Vision Cones' dropdown options in "Gameplay" settings to adjust huntsmen vision cones
- Added 'Raw Look Input' toggle for certain users with raw mouse input issues
- Increased holstered run speed by 12%
- Added run speed transition delay when landing from a jump
- Adjusted Undertaker 'Slug' texture to be more visible when loaded
- Physics type 'Book' now has an audible impact sound that can be heard by enemies
- Physics type 'Metal_Small' audible sound type increased from 'Minor' to 'Moderate'
- Increased audible distance of 'Metal Footstep' to 14 (from 12)
- Increased audible distance of 'Tile Footstep' to 14 (from 12)
- Added new footstep type for 'Leaves'
- Added moon to all skyboxes
Difficulty: Blood Moon
- More numerous and difficult enemy presence
- Low ammunition and health pickup presence
- Incoming player damage set to 200%
- Player footstep sound range increased to 250%
- AI combat movement speed increased to 135%
- AI attack speed increased to 135%
- AI projectile speed increased to 135%
- AI sight angle modifier increased to 120%
- AI sight range modifier increased to 130%
- AI hearing radius modifier increased to 130%
- Some key items moved to more difficult locations
- Saving progress at Phonograph requires and consumes 1 Wax Cylinder
- Visual changes to the sky/world
Enemy: Rifle Huntsman
- Increased audio max range of hunting rifle shot to 30 to match the increased range
Area: Coastal Caverns
- Redesigned the Fishdog pond area to flow better and be more dynamic
- Improved sound propagation in kennels area to prevent false AI alerts
Area: Coastal Cliffs
- Added new beach path to first abandoned house
- Added new Dilapidated Chapel area to the bottom of the lake valley
- Added a drawbridge shortcut to make return trips to the earlier half of the area faster
- Added rope beams to add new routes and make climbing out of the ocean easier
- Various detailing and signage additions
Performance
- Disabled 3D Skybox rendering in some underground areas to improve performance
- Improved the memory handling of persistent and level state system
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AI could bypass lure target limits when loading a save
- Fixed an issue where AI would propagate incorrect footstep material sounds
- Fixed various gaps/holes in the world geometry
- Fixed issue where incorrect active weapon crosshair would be loaded from save
- Fixed issue where physics items classified as 'Physics_Small' could be mantled
- Fixed issue where thrown physics could be mantled
- Fixed issue where pickup item quantity was reset when inventory was full
- Fixed issue where pickups like dropped rifles would regenerate their loaded count on load transitions
- Fixed issue where changing ammo while inventory was full would delete the excess ammo instead of dropping it
- Fixed issue where Undertaker sight projector would render on the floor if loading a save with it holstered
- Luggage case will now properly place in front of the player when hidding under a table or platform instead of above
- Fixed Slaughtered Goat enemy teaser audio sound not playing
