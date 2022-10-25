 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 25 October 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.218

Share · View all patches · Build 9796335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Adjusted "Load Game" menu to support multiple save slots
  • Starting a New Game will automatically select the next available slot
  • Added 'Vision Cones' dropdown options in "Gameplay" settings to adjust huntsmen vision cones
  • Added 'Raw Look Input' toggle for certain users with raw mouse input issues
  • Increased holstered run speed by 12%
  • Added run speed transition delay when landing from a jump
  • Adjusted Undertaker 'Slug' texture to be more visible when loaded
  • Physics type 'Book' now has an audible impact sound that can be heard by enemies
  • Physics type 'Metal_Small' audible sound type increased from 'Minor' to 'Moderate'
  • Increased audible distance of 'Metal Footstep' to 14 (from 12)
  • Increased audible distance of 'Tile Footstep' to 14 (from 12)
  • Added new footstep type for 'Leaves'
  • Added moon to all skyboxes

Difficulty: Blood Moon

  • More numerous and difficult enemy presence
  • Low ammunition and health pickup presence
  • Incoming player damage set to 200%
  • Player footstep sound range increased to 250%
  • AI combat movement speed increased to 135%
  • AI attack speed increased to 135%
  • AI projectile speed increased to 135%
  • AI sight angle modifier increased to 120%
  • AI sight range modifier increased to 130%
  • AI hearing radius modifier increased to 130%
  • Some key items moved to more difficult locations
  • Saving progress at Phonograph requires and consumes 1 Wax Cylinder
  • Visual changes to the sky/world

Enemy: Rifle Huntsman

  • Increased audio max range of hunting rifle shot to 30 to match the increased range

Area: Coastal Caverns

  • Redesigned the Fishdog pond area to flow better and be more dynamic
  • Improved sound propagation in kennels area to prevent false AI alerts

Area: Coastal Cliffs

  • Added new beach path to first abandoned house
  • Added new Dilapidated Chapel area to the bottom of the lake valley
  • Added a drawbridge shortcut to make return trips to the earlier half of the area faster
  • Added rope beams to add new routes and make climbing out of the ocean easier
  • Various detailing and signage additions

Performance

  • Disabled 3D Skybox rendering in some underground areas to improve performance
  • Improved the memory handling of persistent and level state system

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AI could bypass lure target limits when loading a save
  • Fixed an issue where AI would propagate incorrect footstep material sounds
  • Fixed various gaps/holes in the world geometry
  • Fixed issue where incorrect active weapon crosshair would be loaded from save
  • Fixed issue where physics items classified as 'Physics_Small' could be mantled
  • Fixed issue where thrown physics could be mantled
  • Fixed issue where pickup item quantity was reset when inventory was full
  • Fixed issue where pickups like dropped rifles would regenerate their loaded count on load transitions
  • Fixed issue where changing ammo while inventory was full would delete the excess ammo instead of dropping it
  • Fixed issue where Undertaker sight projector would render on the floor if loading a save with it holstered
  • Luggage case will now properly place in front of the player when hidding under a table or platform instead of above
  • Fixed Slaughtered Goat enemy teaser audio sound not playing

