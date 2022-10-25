-
Added Steam Achievements functionality
-
You can now choose which button you want for Spray or Collect
Settings > Controls > Change
-
Changed Key Audio Cue minimal distance
2.5 -> 3.5
-
Changed Key Collect minimal distance
2 -> 3
-
Added 4 new Endings
-
Added "Last piece of the puzzle" Achievement
-
Added Footsteps Sound
-
Added "What's new" Section
Settings > What's New > Open
-
Resolved spacebar bug
-
Resolved Credits bug
Update Notes version 1.2.0
