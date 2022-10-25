 Skip to content

Are You Afraid of the Dark update for 25 October 2022

Update Notes version 1.2.0

Update Notes version 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Steam Achievements functionality

  • You can now choose which button you want for Spray or Collect
    Settings > Controls > Change

  • Changed Key Audio Cue minimal distance
    2.5 -> 3.5

  • Changed Key Collect minimal distance
    2 -> 3

  • Added 4 new Endings

  • Added "Last piece of the puzzle" Achievement

  • Added Footsteps Sound

  • Added "What's new" Section
    Settings > What's New > Open

  • Resolved spacebar bug

  • Resolved Credits bug

