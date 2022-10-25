 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 25 October 2022

Some Bugfixes (and a new monster)

Share · View all patches · Build 9796082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Hellhafen intro dialog should no longer trigger when loading a save game
  • Fixed a bunch of small text errors
  • Fixed (again): Fields no longer complain about not enough water when it's raining (previous fix didn't work)
  • Fixed: Peasants now also don't water fields anymore when it's raining
  • Fixed: Orcs now attack correctly (they had an identity crisis and thought they're kobolds for peasant log and damage purposes)
  • Added: A new monster (only on some maps)
  • Added: Village buildings summary panel
  • Some small balance changes
  • Some small visual fixes

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link