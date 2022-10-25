- Fixed: Hellhafen intro dialog should no longer trigger when loading a save game
- Fixed a bunch of small text errors
- Fixed (again): Fields no longer complain about not enough water when it's raining (previous fix didn't work)
- Fixed: Peasants now also don't water fields anymore when it's raining
- Fixed: Orcs now attack correctly (they had an identity crisis and thought they're kobolds for peasant log and damage purposes)
- Added: A new monster (only on some maps)
- Added: Village buildings summary panel
- Some small balance changes
- Some small visual fixes
Black Forest update for 25 October 2022
Some Bugfixes (and a new monster)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
