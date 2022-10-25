 Skip to content

SCP: Pandemic - Alpha Testing update for 25 October 2022

Patch Notes: This Is Why - Update 1 (v11- Alpha Testing)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic/

SCP: Pandemic 0.11 Patch Notes

Coming later today

**

  • Added Psi-Z Resonator
  • Added SCP-098
  • Added new Common Area Cinema (WIP - more to come soon)
  • Added SCP-1262 instances throughout the Area 12 map
  • Updated Outpost Axiom (Hunt)

**

AUDIO

  • Overhauled weapon handling and gunshots, with unique inside and outside tails, improved occlusion and reverb, and custom designed handling
  • Overhauled footstep audio
  • Added attachment UI sounds
  • Added dismemberment sounds
  • Improved ambient soundscapes
  • Made ambient audio have position data
  • Improved hit sound

WEAPONS

  • Added Five SeveN
  • Added P90
  • Added MP7
  • Added M1014
  • Added base cosmetic support
  • Added Tan/Black skins for M9, M19x, Tavor, MK18, MK17
  • Added 360J
  • Added Stealth Hunter Revolver
  • Added aiming during night vision for ironsights
  • Added VUDU scope
  • Updated movement and sprinting animations
  • Increased firing camera
  • Improved firing with telescopic sights
  • Added weapon control system, that increases/decreases sway, recoil, etc based on the weapon and attachments
    * Added melee system with one test weapon: Pipe (in Testing Map)
  • Overhauled weapon ballistics, with improved CPU and networking performance, and more difference between different calibres and ammo types
  • Added support for height over bore, which is disabled by default but can be enabled per-server
  • Slightly reduced firing sway roll
  • Updated telescopic sight textures
  • Added new FP arms mesh
  • Added procedural item shake that increases at low health
  • Improved equipping and dequipping animation to handle quick changes better
  • Made third person animation reflect crouch height
  • Made crouch height increase when looking down and aiming, to help with aiming over ledges
  • Added exit holes to ballistics
  • Updated Stribog animations
  • Updated tavor animations
  • Updated M9 Animations
  • Updated UMP anims
  • Updated MK17 animations
  • Updated MK17 mesh to be bigger
  • Fixed throwables sometimes not animating correctly
  • Added new glowstick anims
  • Made glowsticks settle quicker and roll less
  • Added correct rotation to throwables
  • Increased weapons damage overall
  • Added IR peq 15
  • Added long handguard to AK
  • Made hit indicators update in realtime

OPTIMIZATION

  • Moved most systems to use asynchronous loading, improving load times, reducing hitching and memory usage
  • Optimized marketplace assets to massively reduce storage and memory size
  • Moved most core code to C++, greatly reducing CPU usage
  • Optimized global shaders to improve GPU performance
  • Optimized post processing to improve GPU performance
  • Added object pooling for certain effects, reducing CPU hitches
  • Added LODs to a lot of assets
  • Added FSR 2 support
  • Optimized IK traces to only run at low LOD
  • Modified engine light code to disable dynamic shadows on movable objects at a certain distance

AI

  • Added aim noise to AI aim to make them less aim botty
  • Moved Soldiers and AI to use new unified perception, detection and targeting system
  • Added the ability for AI to hear footsteps and friendly gunshots
  • Added the ability for AI to recieve suppression
  • Made AI prioritize certain sounds over others
  • Fixed AI look jitter
  • Added specialized AI spawns to Hunt end
  • Fixed hunt having no sun (as far as the AI are concerned)
  • Fixed some AI having no headshot multiplier
  • Made AI react faster to sounds
  • Fixed some shadowing artifacts on blended materials
  • Made hunt only respawn on secure objectives

VARIOUS ADDITIONS & SQUASHED BUGS

  • Fixed laser showing in third-person
  • Fixed grips not working properly in third person
  • Fixed AI spawning while visible in hunt
  • Fixed loading screen ending early in Area 12
  • Fixed pin being present on thrown grenade
  • Fixed crashes with level streaming
  • Fixed the ability to inspect while aiming when reload while aiming was enabled
  • Fixed aliasing on scopes
  • Fixed spectating disabling ambient audio
  • Fixed glichy behaviour with electronic lights
  • Fixed lights not properly updating emissive values
  • Fixed crash on death when using night vision or flashlight
  • Fixed chat window cutting off first letter
  • Fixed inspect cancelling not working properly on individually loaded weapons
  • Fixed fingers showing in telescopic sights
  • Fixed issues with footstep sounds not playing
  • Fixed some hitches due to UI stuff executing too often
  • Fixed some animation crashes
  • Fixed some issues with ADS reloads
  • Fixed IK not applying to players
  • Fixed sorting issues between particles and scope
  • Fixed an issue with cancelling an interaction not working for clients
  • Fixed an issue with the chat window not being usable when the HUD was hidden
  • Fixed an issue with toggling sprinting
  • Updated keymaps with the new key icons
  • Fixed an issue with the spectator not being able to rolls
  • Improved scope shader
  • Added distortion to scopes
  • Added clouds to outdoor environments
  • Added light rain weather
  • Added spawn guards command
  • Added head animation to reloads and inspects
  • Added parallax to decals
  • Replaced grass assets with new, custom made ones
  • Updated forklift model
  • Added localization to objectives
  • Added custom foregrip poses
  • Added subtle depth of field
  • Improved outdoor post processing
  • Added the ability to disable camera shake
  • Added Backer Memorial
  • Added hold to interact for some interactions
  • Host players automatically use their own Steam ID instead of owning session ID, this may improve reliability
  • Lobby owners now automatically host when a user joins
  • Added lots of new features to the spectating mode
  • Added selective HUD disabling that makes the individual UI elements choose whether and/or how they are hidden
  • Fixed spelling error in the string table for wave survival
  • Added input icons for most common PC inputs
  • Added key icons to the switching fire modes
  • Added new dynamically updating key icon for input actions
  • Added inputs keybinds for menu navigation
