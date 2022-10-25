Patch Notes: This Is Why - Update 1 (v11- Alpha Testing)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic/
SCP: Pandemic 0.11 Patch Notes
Coming later today
- Added Psi-Z Resonator
- Added SCP-098
- Added new Common Area Cinema (WIP - more to come soon)
- Added SCP-1262 instances throughout the Area 12 map
- Updated Outpost Axiom (Hunt)
AUDIO
- Overhauled weapon handling and gunshots, with unique inside and outside tails, improved occlusion and reverb, and custom designed handling
- Overhauled footstep audio
- Added attachment UI sounds
- Added dismemberment sounds
- Improved ambient soundscapes
- Made ambient audio have position data
- Improved hit sound
WEAPONS
- Added Five SeveN
- Added P90
- Added MP7
- Added M1014
- Added base cosmetic support
- Added Tan/Black skins for M9, M19x, Tavor, MK18, MK17
- Added 360J
- Added Stealth Hunter Revolver
- Added aiming during night vision for ironsights
- Added VUDU scope
- Updated movement and sprinting animations
- Increased firing camera
- Improved firing with telescopic sights
- Added weapon control system, that increases/decreases sway, recoil, etc based on the weapon and attachments
* Added melee system with one test weapon: Pipe (in Testing Map)
- Overhauled weapon ballistics, with improved CPU and networking performance, and more difference between different calibres and ammo types
- Added support for height over bore, which is disabled by default but can be enabled per-server
- Slightly reduced firing sway roll
- Updated telescopic sight textures
- Added new FP arms mesh
- Added procedural item shake that increases at low health
- Improved equipping and dequipping animation to handle quick changes better
- Made third person animation reflect crouch height
- Made crouch height increase when looking down and aiming, to help with aiming over ledges
- Added exit holes to ballistics
- Updated Stribog animations
- Updated tavor animations
- Updated M9 Animations
- Updated UMP anims
- Updated MK17 animations
- Updated MK17 mesh to be bigger
- Fixed throwables sometimes not animating correctly
- Added new glowstick anims
- Made glowsticks settle quicker and roll less
- Added correct rotation to throwables
- Increased weapons damage overall
- Added IR peq 15
- Added long handguard to AK
- Made hit indicators update in realtime
OPTIMIZATION
- Moved most systems to use asynchronous loading, improving load times, reducing hitching and memory usage
- Optimized marketplace assets to massively reduce storage and memory size
- Moved most core code to C++, greatly reducing CPU usage
- Optimized global shaders to improve GPU performance
- Optimized post processing to improve GPU performance
- Added object pooling for certain effects, reducing CPU hitches
- Added LODs to a lot of assets
- Added FSR 2 support
- Optimized IK traces to only run at low LOD
- Modified engine light code to disable dynamic shadows on movable objects at a certain distance
AI
- Added aim noise to AI aim to make them less aim botty
- Moved Soldiers and AI to use new unified perception, detection and targeting system
- Added the ability for AI to hear footsteps and friendly gunshots
- Added the ability for AI to recieve suppression
- Made AI prioritize certain sounds over others
- Fixed AI look jitter
- Added specialized AI spawns to Hunt end
- Fixed hunt having no sun (as far as the AI are concerned)
- Fixed some AI having no headshot multiplier
- Made AI react faster to sounds
- Fixed some shadowing artifacts on blended materials
- Made hunt only respawn on secure objectives
VARIOUS ADDITIONS & SQUASHED BUGS
- Fixed laser showing in third-person
- Fixed grips not working properly in third person
- Fixed AI spawning while visible in hunt
- Fixed loading screen ending early in Area 12
- Fixed pin being present on thrown grenade
- Fixed crashes with level streaming
- Fixed the ability to inspect while aiming when reload while aiming was enabled
- Fixed aliasing on scopes
- Fixed spectating disabling ambient audio
- Fixed glichy behaviour with electronic lights
- Fixed lights not properly updating emissive values
- Fixed crash on death when using night vision or flashlight
- Fixed chat window cutting off first letter
- Fixed inspect cancelling not working properly on individually loaded weapons
- Fixed fingers showing in telescopic sights
- Fixed issues with footstep sounds not playing
- Fixed some hitches due to UI stuff executing too often
- Fixed some animation crashes
- Fixed some issues with ADS reloads
- Fixed IK not applying to players
- Fixed sorting issues between particles and scope
- Fixed an issue with cancelling an interaction not working for clients
- Fixed an issue with the chat window not being usable when the HUD was hidden
- Fixed an issue with toggling sprinting
- Updated keymaps with the new key icons
- Fixed an issue with the spectator not being able to rolls
- Improved scope shader
- Added distortion to scopes
- Added clouds to outdoor environments
- Added light rain weather
- Added spawn guards command
- Added head animation to reloads and inspects
- Added parallax to decals
- Replaced grass assets with new, custom made ones
- Updated forklift model
- Added localization to objectives
- Added custom foregrip poses
- Added subtle depth of field
- Improved outdoor post processing
- Added the ability to disable camera shake
- Added Backer Memorial
- Added hold to interact for some interactions
- Host players automatically use their own Steam ID instead of owning session ID, this may improve reliability
- Lobby owners now automatically host when a user joins
- Added lots of new features to the spectating mode
- Added selective HUD disabling that makes the individual UI elements choose whether and/or how they are hidden
- Fixed spelling error in the string table for wave survival
- Added input icons for most common PC inputs
- Added key icons to the switching fire modes
- Added new dynamically updating key icon for input actions
- Added inputs keybinds for menu navigation
