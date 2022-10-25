Patch Notes:
Features
- Added a small new area called 'The Grove'.
- Added seasonal Halloween items.
- Evil vegetables will now spawn in late-game areas outside of the cave during the Halloween season.
- Added upgrades for Woodcutting and Mining.
Minor Improvements:
- Added two new songs to the overworld.
- Added chair and table to furniture store.
- Added lamps to furniture stall.
- Added shortcut between Pine Forest and Rotten Forest.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where obtained ingredients were not showing up in plantopedia.
- Fixed an issue where the item held by the player would show up on your peel.
Changed files in this update