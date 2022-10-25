 Skip to content

Nonno Lorenzo update for 25 October 2022

Patch 1.1

Patch Notes:

Features

  • Added a small new area called 'The Grove'.
  • Added seasonal Halloween items.
  • Evil vegetables will now spawn in late-game areas outside of the cave during the Halloween season.
  • Added upgrades for Woodcutting and Mining.

Minor Improvements:

  • Added two new songs to the overworld.
  • Added chair and table to furniture store.
  • Added lamps to furniture stall.
  • Added shortcut between Pine Forest and Rotten Forest.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where obtained ingredients were not showing up in plantopedia.
  • Fixed an issue where the item held by the player would show up on your peel.

