Infested update for 25 October 2022

Updates Note - 25th Oct 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Improved framerate (fps).
  2. Checkpoint enabled on Level 11 after player drops down the maintenance room.
  3. Level 11 debugged to enable transition to next level after completion (missing Press "E").

