- Improved framerate (fps).
- Checkpoint enabled on Level 11 after player drops down the maintenance room.
- Level 11 debugged to enable transition to next level after completion (missing Press "E").
Infested update for 25 October 2022
Updates Note - 25th Oct 2022
