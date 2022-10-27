Updates for Oct. 27 2022

- Workers stay assigned to their existing task after being upgraded. Upgraded workers also stay selected by user until de-selected.
- Glyphs no longer expire while the game is not running.
- All obelisks are now sellable.
- Incorrect warning removed when upgrading Giants to Cyborgs.
Ancient Aliens update for 27 October 2022
