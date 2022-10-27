 Skip to content

Ancient Aliens update for 27 October 2022

Updates for Oct. 27 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9795482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Workers stay assigned to their existing task after being upgraded. Upgraded workers also stay selected by user until de-selected.
  • Glyphs no longer expire while the game is not running.
  • All obelisks are now sellable.
  • Incorrect warning removed when upgrading Giants to Cyborgs.

