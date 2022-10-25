 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 25 October 2022

Update 1.55-1 Patch Notes

Build 9795452

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with premium/superior food losing its name prefix and "power" after saving and loading.

  • Now the game will automatically save before entering the portal to Doownevar.

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
