Banish Upgrades - coming soon

Build 9795177 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 14:09:36 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Upgrade banishing is almost here! Version 1.13 has been added to the experimental branch, which contains upgrade banishing functionality. It needs testing before it can be rolled out to the default branch.

You can purchase banish credits in Permanent Upgrades. They cost 50 credits each and are capped at 25 per run.

Feedback and bug reports are welcome!

Note: Testing the experimental branch will make your save file incompatible with the default branch, so it is recommended you back up your save file before testing.

it is also advised that you switch back to the default branch when you are done testing, as new unstable builds can be uploaded to the experimental branch without prior notice.

HOW TO BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILE

Your save files should be stored here:

Win: %appdata%\Roaming\8bitskull_void_scrappers\

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Linux: ~/.config/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Copy void_scrappers_save to another folder before launching the experimental branch.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH

Right click the the game in your Steam library

Select Properties

Select Betas

Opt in to the experimental branch

Your game will now be updated.