Ozymandias update for 25 October 2022

Multiplayer & opportunity fixes, minor design tweaks

Build 9794989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Various fixes to reduce multiplayer desyncs and 'unable to load game' errors.
  • Games that show 'Timers Expired' are now rejoinable more often.
  • Fixed a rare blocker when an opportunity triggered during the end turn sequence.
  • Fixed a rare blocker where an opportunity would trigger multiple times.
  • Sandtimer and eraser buttons now display above knowledge/wealth panel so you can always reset turn.
  • Resetting turn enabled when choosing an opportunity reward.
  • Some confusing opportunities have been clarified.
  • Germans have been renamed Celts in certain languages.
  • Fixed some opportunities being offered when they were useless.
  • Fixed 0 crown wonders showing on victory panel in multiplayer.
  • Difficulty ratings adjusted: Song to Easy; Chu, Zhou and Mycenaeans on Mediterranean to Medium.
  • Deep sea locations tweaked ahead of us adding a visual indicator of where deep sea is.

