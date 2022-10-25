 Skip to content

Refund Me If You Can update for 25 October 2022

V7.1 - Graphic update

Refund Me If You Can will participate in the Steam Scream Fest !

New features :

  • New flare model.
  • Lights were added.
  • Overall better graphics

