ICEwall update for 25 October 2022

Version 1.0.7: Controller remap option, settings to turn off enemy hit flash

25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of requested features have been added:

  • Controller remap options, in the settings panel in the top right corner you will find a button to open a controls menu. It's not perfect, but should do the job, let me know if you find issues with this. Note that "Default" category is for gameplay and "UI" is for menus.
  • Added settings option to toggle off white enemy hit flash (when they are hit and not destroyed), which in addition to turning off screen shake and animated background might improve accessibility for people who are sensitive to these features.

