Deliria BETA update for 25 October 2022

Hotfix #1 for Update 2.26

25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Survivors, small hotfix for some lingering bugs I've had reported to me.

New Gifts for BETA Players

  • Added a new Gift code that can be redeemed in the in-game Store during the BETA. Use code 'HAPPYBETA' for 2000 free Darkness Bonds.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed low frame rate bug in Camp Overlook that was present in previous build.
  • Fixed an audio bug that would occur when Survivors refueled a Generator.
  • Fixed a bug where Gift codes were not redeeming correctly on BETA build branch.
  • Fixed a bug where Chests could not be interacted with at all if a Survivor was sprinting.

