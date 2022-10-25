Hotfix #1 for Update 2.26

Hi Survivors, small hotfix for some lingering bugs I've had reported to me.
New Gifts for BETA Players
- Added a new Gift code that can be redeemed in the in-game Store during the BETA. Use code 'HAPPYBETA' for 2000 free Darkness Bonds.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed low frame rate bug in Camp Overlook that was present in previous build.
- Fixed an audio bug that would occur when Survivors refueled a Generator.
- Fixed a bug where Gift codes were not redeeming correctly on BETA build branch.
- Fixed a bug where Chests could not be interacted with at all if a Survivor was sprinting.
